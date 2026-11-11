Jets hope emotional win against Devils brings closure to Hellebuyck saga

“That’s what I hope for,” coach Scott Arniel said following Winnipeg's 4-2 win against New Jersey. “We still have to go to their building in a couple of weeks (Nov. 28), but at the end of the day, we’re mounting wins and that’s so important. We got ourselves behind the eight ball, and now we have to try and make up ground.”

There was a considerable amount of build up to this game, which isn't surprising considering the circumstances.

Hellebuyck spent his first 11 seasons in Winnipeg after the Jets selected him in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He went 345-208-55 with the Jets, winning the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL three times (2019-20, 2023-24, 2024-25) and the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player once (2024-25).

However, despite having five seasons remaining on a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 9, 2023, he publicly stated on Aug. 27 that he had requested a trade from the team earlier in the offseason.

The 33-year-old was subsequently suspended by the Jets when he didn’t report to training camp, and on Oct. 23, the day that suspension was scheduled to come to an end, he was traded to New Jersey.