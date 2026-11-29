Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves in his first game against his former team, helping the New Jersey Devils hang on for a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Hellebuyck, Devils hold off Jets in his first game against former team
Goalie makes 30 saves, New Jersey wins fourth in row
“‘Helle’ is our guy and we’re going to have his back, and tonight was a big game for him,” Devils forward Jack Hughes said. “They’re a good team over there, they play hard, but we played a great game tonight. Helle shut the door. And that win, that’s a big win for our group.
“It’s pretty obvious coming in. We played in a hostile game in Winnipeg (earlier this month) and (Hellebuyck) didn’t play. And tonight he played. There’s games within the schedule that mean a lot, and tonight was one of them.”
The Jets sent goaltender Hellebuyck to the Devils on Oct. 23 in a blockbuster trade. Hellebuyck, who had requested a trade from Winnipeg and was suspended by the team after not reporting to training camp, did not play in a 4-2 Devils loss at the Jets on Nov. 10, per a decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Sunny Mehta. The goalie had pushed to play against the Jets that day and said he was disappointed by the decision but understood the organization's reasoning.
“I've been through a lot so far in my career, and for me it was just another NHL game, and that's how I prepared,” Hellebuyck said after the game Saturday. “There's been a lot of noise but this is one hockey game. I'm here for another four years and I don't want to judge anything on just one game. When I first stepped foot in this locker room I was focused on being a New Jersey Devil, and I’m excited for my next chapter. And here we are.”
Hellebuyck is Winnipeg’s franchise leader in games played (625), starts (615), wins (345) and shutouts (45). He also captured the Vezina Trophy three times as the best goalie in the NHL, the William M. Jennings Trophy twice (awarded to goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals against) and the Hart Trophy once as NHL MVP over his 11 seasons with the Jets.
“I'm sure it's front of mind for Helle,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I think that Winnipeg team is playing with all sorts of structure, making it really hard on the opponents, and their elite players are killing teams.”
Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk scored for the Devils (19-8-0), who have won four straight and defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Friday.
“Loved our game,” Keefe said. “That’s a hard-fought, tight-checking hockey game. Both teams I thought we were really good. … There's a reason why Winnipeg's been the No. 1 team in the League since Halloween, and they showed it.”
Cole Perfetti scored, and Nico Daws made 28 saves for the Jets (14-10-4), who had won three in a row and were 4-0-1 in their previous five. They were coming off a 3-1 victory at the New York Islanders on Friday.
“I really didn’t like our first period,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “I thought Nico made some big stops when there were some breakdowns. … It looked like we were running on fumes a little bit at times. It was a close game. They’re a fast team, they force you to skate both ways. They force you to skate and track back, and same thing when you’ve got the puck, they’re coming from behind in a hurry. I didn’t like our first more than anything.”
The Devils scored twice in less than a minute in the first period.
Gritsyuk made it 1-0 at 11:15, scoring on the rush with a catch-and-release wrist shot from the high slot that went bar down.
“They got us on a rush goal, and then they got us on a coverage goal,” Arniel said. “We just weren’t sharp early on. Once we got going in the second period and really started to kind of turn the tide and got the big goal there to make it a one-goal game, there were chances in the third.”
Hughes extended the lead to 2-0 just 56 seconds later when his pass to the crease went in off the skate of Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg at 12:11.
“It’s only November, so if we want to be a real squad, we’re going to play in much bigger moments than this,” Hughes said. “So this is kind of just battle-testing for us and finding our game and seeing how we play in those (one-goal) games.”
Perfetti cut it to 2-1 at 8:16 of the second period. He jammed in the rebound after Adam Lowry intercepted a Luke Hughes pass at the left face-off dot and quickly got a shot off.
“It felt like after they scored those two quick ones we kind of brought the balance back to the game,” said Lowry, the Jets captain. “It's frustrating that we weren't able to find the equalizer, but you find yourselves in a 2-0 hole on the road against arguably the best home team in the League, it’s a tough hole to dig yourself out of.”
Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey took the warmup but was a late scratch.
"He came up with something today, lower-body injury,” Arniel said. “So, disappointing not being able to have him in a game like that. … We kind of found out just prior to the game, so we'll wait, get home and see where we're at."
NOTES: Hellebuyck improved to 10-1-0 through 12 games this season and became the fastest goaltender to reach 10 career wins with the Devils franchise, besting the previous mark set by Sean Burke (13 games on April 3, 1988). … Since a nine-game skid (0-7-2 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1), the Jets have points in 11 of their past 13 games (10-2-1).