“‘Helle’ is our guy and we’re going to have his back, and tonight was a big game for him,” Devils forward Jack Hughes said. “They’re a good team over there, they play hard, but we played a great game tonight. Helle shut the door. And that win, that’s a big win for our group.

“It’s pretty obvious coming in. We played in a hostile game in Winnipeg (earlier this month) and (Hellebuyck) didn’t play. And tonight he played. There’s games within the schedule that mean a lot, and tonight was one of them.”

The Jets sent goaltender Hellebuyck to the Devils on Oct. 23 in a blockbuster trade. Hellebuyck, who had requested a trade from Winnipeg and was suspended by the team after not reporting to training camp, did not play in a 4-2 Devils loss at the Jets on Nov. 10, per a decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Sunny Mehta. The goalie had pushed to play against the Jets that day and said he was disappointed by the decision but understood the organization's reasoning.

“I've been through a lot so far in my career, and for me it was just another NHL game, and that's how I prepared,” Hellebuyck said after the game Saturday. “There's been a lot of noise but this is one hockey game. I'm here for another four years and I don't want to judge anything on just one game. When I first stepped foot in this locker room I was focused on being a New Jersey Devil, and I’m excited for my next chapter. And here we are.”

Hellebuyck is Winnipeg’s franchise leader in games played (625), starts (615), wins (345) and shutouts (45). He also captured the Vezina Trophy three times as the best goalie in the NHL, the William M. Jennings Trophy twice (awarded to goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals against) and the Hart Trophy once as NHL MVP over his 11 seasons with the Jets.

“I'm sure it's front of mind for Helle,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I think that Winnipeg team is playing with all sorts of structure, making it really hard on the opponents, and their elite players are killing teams.”