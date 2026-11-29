Nelson also added an assist, and Parker Kelly and Artturi Lehkonen each scored a goal and had an assist for the Avalanche (16-7-3), who have won four straight and five of their past six games. T.J. Hughes had two assists and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves.

Macklin Celebrini scored a goal and had an assist, and Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith each scored a goal for the Sharks (12-15-2), who have lost four of six in regulation. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.

Nelson first scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 8:15 of the first period when he opted to shoot a wrister during a 2-on-1 and beat Nedeljkovic's glove short side.

Nelson scored again to push it to 2-0 at 11:48 when he snapped Hughes’ centering pass short side under Nedeljkovic's glove from the slot. Hughes intercepted Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson’s pass intended for Nolan Allan behind the net and fed Nelson alone in front for the finish.

Stenberg cut it to 2-1 at 7:17 of the second period when he finished a crossing pass from Celebrini five-hole from the right post. Stenberg crashed the right side of the net, and Celebrini shook off Avalanche defenseman Noah Juulsen, drove in and threaded the puck across the crease to Stenberg for the snap shot.

Stenberg is ranked fourth among rookies with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 29 games.

Celebrini tied it 2-2 with a breakaway goal at 16:04. Michael Kesselring sent him an airborne pass from the left circle in his own zone to the far blue line, and Celebrini gloved it down, skated in and put a shot short side over Wedgewood's glove.

Kelly scored his 100th career point and made it 3-2 Colorado at 3:52 of the third period after he clubbed home the rebound of Brent Burns’ point shot. Burns’ shot caromed off the left post, bounced off the right leg of Kelly at the right side of the crease and fell flat for the open-net play.

Nelson completed the hat trick to push it to 4-2 at 7:17 when he deflected Sam Malinski’s shot pass short side at the left post. Nelson was cutting up and toward the post from down low when Malinski fed him.

Smith cut it to 4-3 at 9:25 after he managed to maneuver the puck across the goal line during a goalmouth scramble. While he was tied up with Juulsen in the crease, Smith was able to rotate his left skate and redirect the puck through Wedgewood's legs.

Jaden Schwartz extended the Colorado lead to 5-3 at 14:33 with a wrist shot from inside the right circle that went short side over Nedeljkovic's shoulder. Kelly won the face-off at the right dot in the offensive zone, and Schwartz recovered the puck, spun around to have a forehand shot in the lane and let his wrister go.

Lehkonen scored into the empty net at 18:10 for the 6-3 final.