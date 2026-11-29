Trevor Connelly had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel had three assists for the Golden Knights (16-7-5), who have won three of their past four games. Rasmus Andersson and Mitch Marner each had two assists, and Adin Hill made 22 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (14-9-4), who have lost four in a row. Jakub Dobes made 14 saves.

Connelly put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 6:18 of the first period while on the power play after Andersson blocked Jake Evans’ centering pass to spring Connelly on a 2-on-1 rush.

Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 at 13:36 when his attempted pass went off Brayden McNabb’s right skate past Hill.

Victor Olofsson reclaimed the 2-1 Vegas lead at 16:42 on the power play, roofing a shot from the right face-off circle.

Karlsson pushed the lead to 3-1 at 8:42 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He scored into an open net after Ivan Barbashev found him alone at the far post.

Suzuki tipped in Evans’ shot from above the left circle to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 18:52.

Hertl extended it to 4-2 at 7:48 of the third period with a one-timer from in front for the Golden Knights’ third power-play goal of the game.

Karlsson scored his second goal of the game just 17 seconds later at 8:05 after collecting a feed from Marner and beating Dobes blocker side from the right circle to put it to 5-2.

Hill robbed Canadians forward Dylan Larkin with a sprawling glove save at 13:45 to preserve the three-goal lead.

Karlsson completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 15:32 for the 6-2 final.