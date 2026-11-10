WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck said his family’s safety and uncertainly about his career played a part in requesting a trade from the Winnipeg Jets at the end of last season.
Hellebuyck says concerns for family, uncertain career path made him ask Jets for trade
Devils goalie says he still loves Winnipeg, but some things ‘crossed the line’
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
But he would not point to one thing that made him decide to ask out.
“There’s no one singular moment that wasn’t important in all of this decision-making and this is over a span of time,” Hellebuyck said Tuesday. “I will say with all the uncertainty I was experiencing, there was some moments and some things that happened to my family that for me crossed the line. And as a husband and a father, I felt made that decision very certain, that I needed to be a good husband and a good father and do what’s best for my family and my career.”
Hellebuyck, who was traded by the Jets to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23, was addressing the Winnipeg media for the first time since his exit interview April 17, after Winnipeg failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
At that time, Hellebuyck hinted it might be time for a change. He asked the Jets to trade him and went public with the request in a statement Aug. 27.
“I wanted this to be clear and that’s why I don’t want to try and ruin the relationship I have with the city because I’m not going to project a few moments on an entire city,” Hellebuyck said. “I’ve been very connected with this community, and I’ve loved my time here but there are a few moments that I don’t want to see happen again.
“It is more than just online death threats and I’m going to please ask you to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy and I’m not going to go deeper than that. But there was more that made me and my family uncomfortable, on top of some uncertainty with my career, I felt that a change of scenery was what was best.”
Hellebuyck was speaking ahead of the Devils and Jets playing on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN). But the goalie, per a decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Sunny Mehta, won’t start in goal in front of him former fans.
“I’m on a new team, I’m 14 days into a new team and they handle their business differently than I’m used to,” Hellebuyck said. “I went in there and said my piece and I said I felt it’s my duty to play this game. I want to play and I had a good conversation with the coach and Sunny, and I left that conversation understanding where they’re at and why they’re making their decision and I respect it.”
He would not say where he would be sitting during the game tonight, but said he’s looking forward to the crowd’s reaction.
“I’ve been on the other side of it,” he said. “I know how awesome they are and I know how much they cherish their team. However they want to bring their energy to the game, I embrace it.”
Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons in Winnipeg after the Jets selected him in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was 345-208-55 and won the Vezina Trophy voted as the best goalie in the NHL three times (2019-20, 2023-24, 2024-25) and the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2024-25.
Last season, Hellebuyck helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, defeating Team Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game.
But things seemed to take a turn for the American goalie returning to this passionate Canadian market after the Olympics. The post-Olympics celebration including him going to the White House and United States president Donald Trump’s State of the Union. Trump, who was engaged in a trade war with Canada, said during the speech that Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Hellebuyck, when asked if Trump’s honor made him a target of Canadian fans, he said, “I’m sure it did a little bit. Is it fair? I don’t think it matters if it’s fair or not. Those are accomplishments that I will never apologize for and I will never speak negatively about.”
He then admitted things were different after the Olympics.
“I’d be lying to you if you said that my life hasn’t changed since the Olympics because it has in a very big way,” Hellebuyck said. “But when you’re looking at the border issues, I’ve had a good team around me, I’ve navigated my life here pretty well.
“Is there some difficulties with being an American playing in Canada? Definitely. But there’s also a lot of positives. The hockey market in Canada is bizarre. It’s incredible to play in front of and as a hockey player, you love that. And I don’t want to speak anything poorly on one or the other, they’re both just different markets and I enjoy both of them and I’ve enjoyed my time here (in New Jersey). I don’t want to say that there is a border issue in this decision.”
After going public with his trade request in August, Hellebuyck did not report to Winnipeg’s training camp in September and was subsequently suspended by the Jets.
On Oct. 23, the day the suspension was to expire, he was traded to New Jersey in exchange for forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Alexander Command, New Jersey’s own second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and New Jersey’s own seventh-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Hellebuyck is 5-0-0 with New Jersey with a 1.96- goals against average and .913 save percentage. He made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, and after the game Mehta released a statement that said Hellebuyck would not start in his return to Winnipeg.
The news did not sit well with Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel, who hoped playing against Hellebuyck would bring closer to the entire saga.
“That’s the part for me that is hard. He just gave up on us, and it would be nice to be finally done with this and all it does is drags it out,” Arniel said Monday. “And nine more game from now (when the Jets visit the Devils on Nov. 28), we’re going start into it and talk about it again here. That’s the biggest disappointment for me.”
Hellebuyck did not like that his former coach said he ‘gave up’ on the Jets.
“Obviously from an emotional standpoint that hurts,” Hellebuyck said. “But I understand there’s a lot of emotions going on right now, I feel them myself. All the relationships I’ve built over the years and there’s a strong emotional connection I have here.
“I’m not going to tell anyone what’s right and what’s wrong on how you should feel and how you should act. It’s your life and however you want to embrace what’s going on, you should.”
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