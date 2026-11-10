Hellebuyck says concerns for family, uncertain career path made him ask Jets for trade

But he would not point to one thing that made him decide to ask out.

“There’s no one singular moment that wasn’t important in all of this decision-making and this is over a span of time,” Hellebuyck said Tuesday. “I will say with all the uncertainty I was experiencing, there was some moments and some things that happened to my family that for me crossed the line. And as a husband and a father, I felt made that decision very certain, that I needed to be a good husband and a good father and do what’s best for my family and my career.”

Hellebuyck, who was traded by the Jets to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23, was addressing the Winnipeg media for the first time since his exit interview April 17, after Winnipeg failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At that time, Hellebuyck hinted it might be time for a change. He asked the Jets to trade him and went public with the request in a statement Aug. 27.

“I wanted this to be clear and that’s why I don’t want to try and ruin the relationship I have with the city because I’m not going to project a few moments on an entire city,” Hellebuyck said. “I’ve been very connected with this community, and I’ve loved my time here but there are a few moments that I don’t want to see happen again.

“It is more than just online death threats and I’m going to please ask you to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy and I’m not going to go deeper than that. But there was more that made me and my family uncomfortable, on top of some uncertainty with my career, I felt that a change of scenery was what was best.”

Hellebuyck was speaking ahead of the Devils and Jets playing on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN). But the goalie, per a decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Sunny Mehta, won’t start in goal in front of him former fans.

“I’m on a new team, I’m 14 days into a new team and they handle their business differently than I’m used to,” Hellebuyck said. “I went in there and said my piece and I said I felt it’s my duty to play this game. I want to play and I had a good conversation with the coach and Sunny, and I left that conversation understanding where they’re at and why they’re making their decision and I respect it.”

He would not say where he would be sitting during the game tonight, but said he’s looking forward to the crowd’s reaction.

“I’ve been on the other side of it,” he said. “I know how awesome they are and I know how much they cherish their team. However they want to bring their energy to the game, I embrace it.”

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