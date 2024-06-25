Slow starts, lack of production from Draisaitl cost Oilers in Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers made it to the last game of the NHL season but fell short and were eliminated in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final by the Florida Panthers on Monday.
Edmonton, which trailed the best-of-7 series 3-0 and battled back, lost 2-1 in the decisive game. The Oilers were trying to become the second team to win the Stanley Cup after overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the Final, joining the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who did so against the Detroit Red Wings.
The Oilers have been eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion the past three seasons. They lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round last season, and the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final in 2022.
Edmonton (49-27-6) finished second in the Pacific Division and had a remarkable turnaround after starting the season 2-9-1, firing coach Jay Woodcroft and replacing him with Kris Knoblauch on Nov. 13.
The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the first round, the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the second round and the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final before losing to Florida in the Cup Final.