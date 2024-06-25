Slow starts, lack of production from Draisaitl cost Oilers in Cup Final

3. Draisaitl went cold

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored 41 goals in 81 games in the regular season and had 10 goals in the playoffs but was unable to score in his final nine games. He was limited to three assists in the Final and was unable to beat Bobrovsky despite a number of good looks. Draisaitl fanned on a one-timer attempt in Game 7 on a setup from McDavid, a rare occurrence for the forward. Draisaitl’s production dropped considerably throughout the playoffs. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in seven games against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round and four points (two goals, two assists) in six games against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

4. McDavid shut out in final two games

Connor McDavid had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in the Final against the Panthers, but did not have a point in Game 6 or 7. Edmonton was able to overcome McDavid not having a point or a shot on goal in a 5-1 win in Game 6, but needed its captain to get on the scoreboard in Game 7. McDavid had his chances but was unable to convert and spent most of the game trying to shake Aleksander Barkov, who followed him around the ice. McDavid failed to convert a rebound in front into an empty net and sent a redirection attempt high in the third period, each of which would have tied the game.

5. Too generous

Edmonton had a bad tendency of gifting goals to the opposition throughout the playoffs and its generosity eventually caught up to them. The Oilers were dictating play in Game 3 of the series, tied 1-1, but a mistake playing the puck behind the net by goalie Stuart Skinner opened the door for forward Vladimir Tarasenko to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Sam Bennett extended the lead to 3-1 and Barkov made it 4-1 to take control of the game. The Oilers scored two goals in the third period to make it close, but could not overcome the mistake by Skinner, which was compounded with defensemen Cody Ceci getting beat the puck behind the net and Darnell Nurse allowing the pass to get to Tarasenko in front. Mistakes also cost Edmonton in Game 2. With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Bouchard handed the puck to Evan Rodrigues in front and he snapped a shot past Skinner to give Florida a 2-1 on the way to a 4-1 win.