Top 10 moments from 2024 Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers finished the job Monday, a 16-day journey in the Stanley Cup Final filled with highs and lows ending with a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

From a 3-0 series lead to a Game 7, the series had it all, things unseen in NHL history or not seen since World War II.

Here are 10 moments from the Stanley Cup Final that stand out above the many others:

McDaniel gets Cup Final started, Luongo does it in Game 7

Mike McDaniel, the head coach of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, hit the drum before puck drop in Game 1 to fire up the home crowd at Amerant Bank Arena.

McDaniel, a staunch Panthers supporter who has been following their playoff runs for two years, wore a Panthers jersey with his last name and the No. 11 on the back. At one point, he put his left hand up to his left air to signal that the crowd had to get louder.

It did. He then raised his right arm up, waited a few seconds, banged the drum again, the crowd even more revved up now. McDaniel raised his hand again, dropped the drum stick as if he was dropping the mic, and moments later the Cup Final was underway.

Former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning banged the drum before Game 2, and golf legend Jack Nicklaus did it before Game 5.

Then Roberto Luongo did it in front of a raucous Game 7 crowd, and he hit it hard.

"I've had a lot of anger and emotions over the last week," said Luongo, a special adviser to the general manager for the Panthers. "I needed to let all of it out. That's why I went at it."