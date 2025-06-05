Krupp talks Stanley Cup Final link with German countryman Draisaitl

When Leon Draisaitl scored an overtime goal on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers forward became only the second player in NHL history to do so against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

In a somewhat incredible twist, the other player to do it was also born in Cologne, Germany.

That player is Uwe Krupp, who scored in the third overtime for the Colorado Avalanche in a 1-0 win against the Panthers in Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. That goal ended the series, giving the Avalanche their first championship.

Reached in Germany on Thursday, Krupp said that is where the similarities end.

“My career was hanging by a thread because of [a knee] injury, and then I won the Stanley Cup,” Krupp told NHL.com/de independent correspondent Stefan Herget. “That was a special time. But it's not at all comparable to Leon. As I said, we filled a role, but he has to carry the team and lead the way.”

When Krupp scored his goal in 1996, the defenseman was in his 10th NHL season, having started with the Buffalo Sabres in 1986-87. He was traded to the New York Islanders early in the 1991-92 season, was then traded to the Quebec Nordiques after 1993-94, and went to Colorado with the rest of his teammates when the franchise relocated prior to 1995-96.