EDGE stats behind Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring for Oilers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

While Connor McDavid has won the Hart Trophy three times, Art Ross Trophy five times, Maurice Richard Trophy once and is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Leon Draisaitl’s offensive accolades continue to be overshadowed by his generational teammate.

Draisaitl scored two goals, including one in overtime for his 50th career postseason goal in his 91st game, against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. He became the fifth player in NHL history to score three overtime goals in a single postseason (others: Matthew Tkachuk in 2023; Corey Perry in 2017; Maurice Richard in 1951; Mel Hill in 1939).

The 29-year-old Draisaitl is coming off his first Maurice Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal leader (52) this regular season and also won both the Art Ross and Hart trophies in 2020. Although Draisaitl was held without a goal (had three assists) in seven games against the Panthers during the 2024 Cup Final, his strong advanced stats supported his bounce-back effort in Game 1 of the series rematch.