EDGE stats behind Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring for Oilers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While Connor McDavid has won the Hart Trophy three times, Art Ross Trophy five times, Maurice Richard Trophy once and is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Leon Draisaitl’s offensive accolades continue to be overshadowed by his generational teammate.

Draisaitl scored two goals, including one in overtime for his 50th career postseason goal in his 91st game, against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. He became the fifth player in NHL history to score three overtime goals in a single postseason (others: Matthew Tkachuk in 2023; Corey Perry in 2017; Maurice Richard in 1951; Mel Hill in 1939).

The 29-year-old Draisaitl is coming off his first Maurice Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal leader (52) this regular season and also won both the Art Ross and Hart trophies in 2020. Although Draisaitl was held without a goal (had three assists) in seven games against the Panthers during the 2024 Cup Final, his strong advanced stats supported his bounce-back effort in Game 1 of the series rematch.

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm1: Draisaitl finishes McDavid's feed for OT winner on the power play

Since 2018-19, Draisaitl ranks second in the NHL in regular-season goals (324 goals in 521 games) behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (327 in 485 games) and second in goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (44 in 78 games) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (50 in 82). Among active NHL players, Draisaitl ranks second in career playoff points per game (1.48; 135 in 91 games) behind only McDavid (1.59; 145 in 91 games).

He’s also by far the highest-scoring Germany-born NHL player of all-time (956 points in 790 games; 399 goals). Here are three underlying numbers behind Draisaitl’s continued goal-scoring prowess:

1. High-danger goals, shots on goal

Both of Draisaitl’s goals in the 2025 Cup Final opener were from high-danger areas after he was held to two high-danger goals over his first 16 games of the postseason. Draisaitl ranked third in the NHL in high-danger goals during the regular season (25) behind Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Brayden Point (28) and Jake Guentzel (26).

This postseason, Draisaitl is among the League leaders in high-danger goals (four; 95th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (14; 93rd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (11; 92nd percentile).

Draisaitl is tied for second in the NHL in goals this postseason (nine) behind Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (12), who also scored twice in Game 1 of the Cup Final. Draisaitl had four shots on goal in Game 1, marking his sixth game of this postseason with at least four.

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm1: Draisaitl pins the loose puck into the twine for the game opener

2. Skating speed, distance

Like McDavid, Draisaitl has thrived in skating speed and distance, especially in the playoffs. He ranks in the 98th percentile in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (62; fourth in entire NHL) this postseason and 94th percentile in top skating speed (22.89 mph).

Draisaitl ranks fifth in the entire NHL in both total miles skated (58.28) and even-strength skating distance (50.95 miles) and also ranks highly in power-play skating distance (7.21; 93rd percentile).

3. Goalie angle impact on “Projected Goal Rate”

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, uses "Projected Goal Rate" (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal. The Actual Goal Rate (AGR) of all shots this season across the League is 5.1 percent. For context, anything at or above a PGR of 12.0 percent is considered a high-probability attempt. Inferenced shot attempts exclude shots greater than 60 feet, those beyond the goal line and empty-net attempts.

Draisaitl, who has an average PGR of 9.66 percent this postseason (third in NHL behind Matthew Knies’ 12.75, Corey Perry’s 12.03) had three inferenced shot attempts with a PGR of at least 12.0 percent in Game 1, the most of any player in the series opener, and scored on two of them:

• First period (18:54 remaining): scored goal (PGR: 39.19 percent)
• First period (5:26 remaining): shot saved by Sergei Bobrovsky (PGR: 23.22 percent)
• Overtime (0:31 remaining): scored goal (17.70 percent)

The overtime goal had a major goalie angle (36.24 degrees) from the puck line at the time of Draisaitl’s shot release. The average goalie angle on an inferenced shot attempt during the regular season was just below 13 degrees (12.82) and has a direct relationship with PGR (as the goalie angle increases, so does the PGR). Draisaitl led the NHL in average goalie angle against (24.05 degrees) this regular season, indicating his quick shot release and shooting position on the ice consistently catches opposing goalies off guard. Draisaitl’s frequent ice time with McDavid, who had the primary assist on the overtime goal, has also helped him take advantage of these situations.

**More EDGE stats on Draisaitl**

