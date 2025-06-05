Oilers 'very comfortable' with physical play against Panthers in Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers view every hit they deliver to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final as an investment. As such, they have plenty of players willing to make a contribution.

The Oilers consider themselves to be bigger, stronger and healthier than they were a year ago, when they lost to the Panthers in the Final, and will be looking to continue their physical play in Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 1-0 after a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.

“I think obviously our team is healthier this year than we were last year, and we’re a team built for that physical edge,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said on Thursday. “Our team is not afraid of that. Obviously, when you play a really good opponent that brings out the physicality every night, we’re going to have to match that.”

Edmonton’s roster, despite being constructed around two of the most talented players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, has size and grit and is not afraid to showcase it.

Nurse, Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm provide a physical element on the blue line, while Evander Kane, Kasperi Kapanen, Trent Frederic, Vasily Podkolzin, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark can pack a wallop up front.

With so much muscle, the Oilers are a tough team to bully.

“We’re a physical team. We’re bigger and stronger than we were last year,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think it’s a far cry that we were bullied out (last season). We accepted that challenge of physicality. We had some really physical series last year, obviously with Florida, but also the first round last year against L.A. was a physical matchup with a lot of hits.”

Edmonton and Florida were both credited with 51 hits in Game 1 on Wednesday, which was decided by a power-play goal from Draisaitl at 19:29 of overtime.

Kane led the way with a game-high nine hits, the majority of which were delivered against Florida's defensemen.

One particular target was Aaron Ekblad, whom the Oilers are looking to wear down in what is expected to be a long series.

“It’s two teams that played each other this time last year, so it’s easier to pick up where you left off,” Kane said. “We wanted to get off to a good start at home, and I thought we did that in the first period. It’s two teams that are obviously going to go toe-to-toe, and we’re going to have to roll with the punches throughout the course of the series.”