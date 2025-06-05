Draisaitl among top performers for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Who played well in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it’s easy to tell, sometimes it isn’t. NHL.com graded the players in a 4-3 overtime win by the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Here are the players that stood out the most.

Honor roll

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers): Draisaitl started it, but more importantly, he finished it. He got Rogers Place going just 1:06 into the game with his eighth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it was his overtime winner on the power play at 19:29 that had Edmonton celebrating.

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers): After Sam Bennett’s second goal 2:00 into the second period, the Oilers goaltender settled in and was strong for the rest of the game. He made 16 of his 29 saves in the second period, when the Panthers outshot the Oilers 17-8.

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers): The forward made his presence known with two goals. His first goal was upheld after a failed Oilers challenge for goaltender interference.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): Draisaitl had the winner, but guess who set him up? You guessed it, the Oilers captain who also had the primary assist on defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s tying goal at 6:33 of the third period.

Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers): His power-play goal gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 12:30 of the first period and was Florida’s second goal in less than two minutes, quieting what had been a raucous Rogers Place.