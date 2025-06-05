Panthers' winning formula goes missing in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 loss to Oilers

EDMONTON – A big part of the Florida Panthers’ winning formula in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons has been closing out games when they had the lead.

Not being able to do that in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday provided the Panthers with their biggest lesson as they look ahead to what they hope will be a long series.

“Don’t sit back,” Panthers center Sam Bennett said. “We’ve been really good all year at not sitting back with the lead and for whatever reason we sat back tonight.”

Leon Draisaitl’s game-winning power-play goal at 19:29 of overtime came with Tomas Nosek in the penalty box after shooting the puck over the glass for a delay of game minor at 18:17. But the Panthers knew Nosek’s unfortunate miscue wasn’t the moment that cost them the game.

“That stuff happens in the game of hockey,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “You know, it's a bad break.”

Marchand’s power-play goal gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 12:30 of the first period and they appeared well on their way to a series-opening win when Bennett’s second goal of the game increased their lead to 3-1 at 2:00 of the second period. Although Edmonton answered with a goal from Viktor Arvidsson at 3:17 to pull within 3-2, Florida still appeared to be in good shape heading to the third period with a one-goal lead.

The Panthers had been 31-0 over the past three postseasons when leading after the first or second period. That ability to finish off games has paved their way to three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final and their first championship last season, when they defeated the Oilers by protecting a third period lead in their 2-1 Cup-clinching victory in Game 7.

Seeking redemption for that defeat, Edmonton was determined not to go down easily in Game 1. Connor McDavid set up defenseman Mattias Ekholm for the tying goal from the left circle 6:33 into the third period and only Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky prevented the Oilers from winning the game in regulation.

Edmonton outshot Florida 14-2 in the third period.

“They just pushed,” Marchand said. “A couple pucks we didn't really get deep. Gotta be a little bit better making plays under pressure, getting our legs going a little bit more. We got caught just kind of flipping pucks, and they'd regroup and come back at us.”