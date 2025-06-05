Draisaitl delivers vintage performance for Oilers in Game 1 win in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl lifted his arms in the air like conquering heroes are apt to do, celebrating his overtime winner in the Edmonton Oilers’ dramatic 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

What a difference a year makes.

It was just 12 months ago that hand and rib injuries significantly hampered the Oilers center in the 2024 Final that the Panthers ended up winning in seven games. Indeed, just the simple task of raising his hands above his head 12 months ago like he did in jubilation on this night might have been nearly impossible, given the pain he was playing through.

This time around, he’s feeling much fresher as part of the Oilers’ attempt at retribution against the Panthers. And as his teammates know, a healthy Leon Draisaitl is a dangerous Leon Draisaitl.

“It feels good,” he said afterward. “And I think that goes for a lot of our guys. Some of our guys got pretty banged up early last year in the playoffs and, you know, the fatigue seemed to come a bit quicker.

“So it’s nice to feel good and healthy, and hopefully it stays that way.”

The Oilers are banking on it, considering the impact he’s had on his team in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After all, the 29-year-old proved once again how much of a difference-maker, when healthy, he can be.