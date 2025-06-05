EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 31 seconds left in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers came back from two goals down to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday.
Draisaitl goal in OT lifts Oilers past Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
Wins it on power play at 19:29 with 2nd of game; Bobrovsky makes 42 saves for Florida
Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game on Edmonton's 46th shot on goal. He was set up by Connor McDavid and scored on a one-timer from the right hash marks with Florida forward Tomas Nosek in the box for delay of game.
McDavid also had an assist on Mattias Ekholm's game-tying goal, and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Oilers, who fell behind 3-1 on Sam Bennett's goal early in the second period. Kasperi Kapanen had two assists.
Stuart Skinner made 29 saves, including 24 in a row after giving up the goal to Bennett and 16 in the second period.
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is at Rogers Place on Friday.
Edmonton tied a franchise record with its third multigoal comeback win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It also had three in 1988 and 1990. This was also the 41st multigoal comeback win in Stanley Cup Final history.
The Oilers lead the League for the most comeback wins this postseason with seven and are tied with the Dallas Stars for the most third-period comeback wins with four.
Bennett scored two goals to set a Panthers playoff record with 12 this postseason. Brad Marchand also scored, Carter Verhaeghe and Nate Schmidt each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves.
The Panthers lost for the first time when leading after the first or second period in three postseasons under coach Paul Maurice. They were previously 31-0 in such situations.
Draisaitl gave the Oilers an early 1-0 lead, scoring 1:06 into the first period on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle. It was Draisaitl's first Cup Final goal. He didn't score in seven games against the Panthers last year.
Florida tied it 1-1 on Bennett's first goal of the game at 10:49. He scored on a netfront deflection of Verhaeghe's shot from the right circle after Niko Mikkola kept the puck in the zone and Matthew Tkachuk chased it down in the right corner.
The Oilers challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference on Bennett, who came into contact with Skinner before the puck went into the net. Edmonton lost the challenge because video review confirmed that defenseman Brett Kulak caused Bennett to contact Skinner.
The Panthers received a power play because of Edmonton's failed challenge, and Marchand scored on that man-advantage at 12:30 to give Florida a 2-1 lead.
Evan Rodrigues kept the puck in the zone and found Schmidt at the point. Schmidt fed Marchand below the right circle, and he scored from there.
Bennett extended Florida's lead to 3-1 at 2:00 of the second, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Schmidt. He got the puck on his backhand, transferred it to his forehand and scored to Skinner's blocker side.
The Oilers made it 3-2 just 77 seconds later when Arvidsson's shot from above the left circle got through Bobrovsky at 3:17.
Ekholm tied it 3-3 at 6:33 of the third period. He scored from the left circle off a pass from McDavid, who found Ekholm with a backhanded pass through the slot from below the goal line to the right of the net.
