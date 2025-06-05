Draisaitl goal in OT lifts Oilers past Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Bennett scored two goals to set a Panthers playoff record with 12 this postseason. Brad Marchand also scored, Carter Verhaeghe and Nate Schmidt each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves.

The Panthers lost for the first time when leading after the first or second period in three postseasons under coach Paul Maurice. They were previously 31-0 in such situations.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers an early 1-0 lead, scoring 1:06 into the first period on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle. It was Draisaitl's first Cup Final goal. He didn't score in seven games against the Panthers last year.

Florida tied it 1-1 on Bennett's first goal of the game at 10:49. He scored on a netfront deflection of Verhaeghe's shot from the right circle after Niko Mikkola kept the puck in the zone and Matthew Tkachuk chased it down in the right corner.

The Oilers challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference on Bennett, who came into contact with Skinner before the puck went into the net. Edmonton lost the challenge because video review confirmed that defenseman Brett Kulak caused Bennett to contact Skinner.

The Panthers received a power play because of Edmonton's failed challenge, and Marchand scored on that man-advantage at 12:30 to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

Evan Rodrigues kept the puck in the zone and found Schmidt at the point. Schmidt fed Marchand below the right circle, and he scored from there.

Bennett extended Florida's lead to 3-1 at 2:00 of the second, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Schmidt. He got the puck on his backhand, transferred it to his forehand and scored to Skinner's blocker side.

The Oilers made it 3-2 just 77 seconds later when Arvidsson's shot from above the left circle got through Bobrovsky at 3:17.

Ekholm tied it 3-3 at 6:33 of the third period. He scored from the left circle off a pass from McDavid, who found Ekholm with a backhanded pass through the slot from below the goal line to the right of the net.