Oilers return to Stanley Cup Final with comeback, OT win in Game 1

EDMONTON -- The Stanley Cup sat upon a pedestal, shining in the spotlight at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The fans chanted, “WE WANT THE CUP!”

The Edmonton Oilers were not in awe.

“When I saw the Cup on the ice last year, I was kind of looking at it with googly eyes,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “And this year seeing it, I was here last year. I saw it already.”

This time is different for Edmonton.

The Oilers know what to expect after what happened a year ago -- falling behind the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, coming back to tie the best-of-7 series 3-3 and losing in Game 7.

And now they have the lead in the Cup Final after a 4-3 overtime win against the Panthers in Game 1.

They stayed calm when trailing 3-1 in the second period and came back to defeat a team that was 31-0 when leading after the first or second period in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the past three seasons.

“It’s huge,” Skinner said. “Obviously, when you look back at it, if we get one win right away, it’s a completely different story [last year]. I think the way that we showed up right from the get-go and the way that we continued to keep on going even though we were down by two, that shows a lot of character by us.”