Barrie retires from NHL after 14 seasons

Tyson Barrie announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

The 34-year-old defenseman played 14 seasons for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. He had 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists) in 822 regular-season games and 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games. His 13 goals in 2013-14 were the most by an Avalanche defenseman since John-Michael Liles scored 14 in 2006-07.

Barrie, a third-round pick (No. 64) by the Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft. split last season with the Flames and Calgary of the American Hockey League and had a combined eight points (three goals, five assists) in 24 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Flames on Oct. 3, 2024.