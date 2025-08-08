Clifford retires after 13 NHL seasons, joins Maple Leafs in player development role

Forward, 2-time Cup winner with Kings last played in League in 2022

Kyle Clifford retires

© Len Redkoles/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kyle Clifford announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday after 13 seasons.

The 34-year-old forward last played in the NHL in 2022-23 season, appearing in two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played in the American Hockey League each of the past three seasons, including scoring eight points (four goals, four assists) in 17 games for the Toronto Marlies last season.

Clifford will join the Maple Leafs front office in a player development role.

Clifford was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 35) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He had 144 points (66 goals, 78 assists) in 753 regular-season games for the Kings, Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 65 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Clifford won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings, in 2012 when he appeared in three postseason games and in 2014, when he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 24 games.

