Nash retires from NHL after 12 seasons

36-year-old forward last played in 2023-24

nash_rangers_july9

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Riley Nash announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 12 seasons.

The 36-year-old forward hadn’t played since the 2023-24 season, when he played one game for the New York Rangers and 41 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Nash had 176 points (63 goals, 113 assists) in 628 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes and Rangers.

Nash had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

