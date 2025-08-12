Ruhwedel retires from NHL, won Stanley Cup with Penguins

35-year-old defenseman also played for Sabres, Rangers

Ruhwedel_lifts_2017Cup

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Chad Ruhwedel has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons, the NHL Players' Association announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old defenseman had 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 369 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. He had one assist in five games for the Rangers last season, and 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 50 games for Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Ruhwedel, who was not drafted, was held without a point in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including six with the Penguins when they won the championship in 2017.

"Playing in the NHL has been a dream come true," Ruhwedel said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers organizations for giving me the opportunity to live that dream. While there have been countless unforgettable moments on the ice, it's the relationships and friendships built along the way that I cherish most.

"To my family, teammates, coaches, fans and countless others who supported me, thank you for being a part of this amazing journey."

