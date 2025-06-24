Martin retires from NHL after 16 seasons, named special assistant to Islanders GM

Forward played 987 regular-season games, is 2nd all-time in hits

Matt Martin retires

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Martin announced his retirement from the NHL and was named a special assistant to New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old forward had two assists in 32 games for the Islanders this season.

Selected by New York in the fifth round (No. 148) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Martin had 178 points (81 goals, 97 assists) in 987 regular-season games during 16 seasons for the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Martin led the NHL in hits five straight seasons from 2011-16, and is second in League history with 3,936 behind former NHL forward and teammate Cal Clutterbuck (4,029).

The Islanders, who were 35-35-12 and did not qualify for the playoffs this season, will have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The first round will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (Noon, ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

