Wheeler retires from NHL after 16 seasons

Blake Wheeler announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday after 16 NHL seasons.

The 38-year-old forward last played in the NHL with the New York Rangers in the 2023-24 season. He had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 54 games before sustaining a lower-body injury on Feb. 15, 2024, that kept him out of the remainder of the regular season. He didn't play again until May 28, which was Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. It was Wheeler's only game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that season.

Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 5) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Wheeler had 943 points (321 goals, 622 assists) in 1,172 regular-season NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets and Rangers. He had 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 66 playoff games.

Wheeler signed a one-year contract with the Rangers for the 2023-24 season on July 1, 2023, one day after the Jets bought out the final year of his five-year, $41.25 million contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He spent 13 seasons with the Jets/Thrashers and was captain from 2016-22. Wheeler ranks first in games (897), assists (550) and points (812) and fourth in goals (262) in Jets/Thrashers history. His 39 playoff points when them (nine goals, 30 assists) rank third.

Among American born players in the NHL, Wheeler is 26th in games played, 25th in goals, 11th in assists and 14th in points all-time.