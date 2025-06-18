Bonino announces retirement from NHL after 15 seasons

Nick Bonino announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 15 seasons.

The 37-year-old forward last played in the NHL in the 2023-24 season, when he had five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games for the New York Rangers. He played for HK Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia this season.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (No. 173) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino had 358 points (159 goals, 199 assists) in 868 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Sharks and Rangers. He had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games, winning the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

In the 2016 playoffs, Bonino finished tied with Evgeni Malkin for third on the Penguins with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 24 games.

Bonino said he will be joining the Penguins coaching staff for next season. Pittsburgh hired Dan Muse as coach on June 4 to replace Mike Sullivan. Muse was an assistant with the Predators for three seasons from 2017-20, when Bonino played for Nashville.