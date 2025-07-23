Beaulieu retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Defenseman, 1st-round pick played 471 games for Canadiens, Sabres, Jets, Ducks

Nathan Beaulieu retires from NHL

© Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nathan Beaulieu announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 11 seasons.

The 32-year-old defenseman last played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 when he had four assists in 52 games. He played in the National League in Switzerland in 2023-24 (two assists in 13 games with EHC Kloten) and the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia last season (one assist in eight games with Barys Astana).

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 17) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Beaulieu had 98 points (12 goals, 86 assists) in 471 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Ducks and five assists in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Strome hoping to have Ovechkin as Capitals linemate beyond this season

Tsyplakov among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Prime Video announces Monday Night Hockey schedule for 2025-26 season

NHL, Ice Hockey UK partner to bring ball hockey program to United Kingdom

NHL, Ice Hockey UK to launch national youth program

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Strome confident Ducks can reach 'the next level' after busy offseason

Panthers poised for run at 'dynasty' reminiscent of Islanders from 1980s

Buium 'very, very confident' he can be impact player for Wild

NHL players to again help ‘carry the message forward’ at Shoulder Check Showcase

Mailbag: Potential Robertson trade from Stars; Panthers' cap space

Hagens meets Adam Sandler at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premiere 

Kakko signs 3-year, $13.575 million contract with Kraken

Blues post tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on social media

Wilson hopes to fulfill ‘dream’ of playing for Canada at Olympics

Orszagh named coach for Slovakia at 2026 Olympics