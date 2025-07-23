Beaulieu retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Nathan Beaulieu announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 11 seasons.

The 32-year-old defenseman last played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 when he had four assists in 52 games. He played in the National League in Switzerland in 2023-24 (two assists in 13 games with EHC Kloten) and the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia last season (one assist in eight games with Barys Astana).

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 17) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Beaulieu had 98 points (12 goals, 86 assists) in 471 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Ducks and five assists in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.