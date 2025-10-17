Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Oskar Olausson From San Jose in Exchange for Defenseman Kyle Masters

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Oskar Olausson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Kyle Masters. Olausson will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Olausson, 22 (11-10-02), recorded 26 points (11-15=26), two power-play goals (PPG) and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 62 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, also skated in two games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25. For his career, Olausson has played in 163 games and recorded 66 points (33-33=66), 10 PPG and nine GWG across three seasons (2022-25) with the Eagles. He also played in four career NHL games, all with the Avalanche, since making his NHL debut on Nov. 23, 2022, vs. Vancouver. He was originally drafted by Colorado in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Masters, 22 (4-9-03), skated in 27 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL in 2024-25, recording 13 points (5-8=13). He also played 16 games with the Iowa Wild last season, posting three points (1-2=3). He was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Wild will play at the Washington Capitals tonight at 6 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KOOL FM 107.9.

