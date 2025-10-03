Devils Acquire MacEwen from Ottawa | RELEASE

Zach MacEwen
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired forward Zack MacEwen in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Kurtis MacDermid. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

MacEwen, 29, split last season with Ottawa and Belleville (AHL). In 21 NHL games last season, he scored two goals and one assist with 21 penalty minutes. In 23 AHL games, he registered seven goals, and nine assists with 29 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward has played 237 career NHL regular-season games over seven seasons, scoring 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) while accumulating 323 penalty minutes. He has played with four teams in his NHL career: Vancouver (55gp, 6g-3a-9pts, 69 PIM), Philadelphia (121gp, 7g-11a-18pts, 164 PIM), Los Angeles (10gp, 0g-1a-1pt, 12 PIM), and Ottawa (51gp, 4g-2a-6-pts, 78 PIM). MacEwen has appeared in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with Vancouver (six in 2020) and Los Angeles (one in 2023). In 2022-23 with Philadelphia, his assistant coach was current Devils’ assistant Brad Shaw. Additionally, the blueliner spent parts of six seasons with affiliates in Utica (Van.), Lehigh Valley (Phi.), and Belleville (Ott.), earning 122 career points (50g-72a) in 190 games with 193 penalty minutes.

Born on July 8, 1996, Vancouver signed MacEwen as an undrafted free agent on March 2, 2017. Born in Charlottetown, PEI, he played in the QMJHL before his professional experience from 2014-15 to 2016-17. The right-handed shot played with Moncton in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and Gatineau in 2016-17.

More News

Devils Unveil Newly Refurbished Hoboken Ball Hockey Rink | FEATURE

Devils and Flyers Wrap Up Preseason on Saturday | PREVIEW

Practice Before Preseason Finale | NOTEBOOK

Markstrom Stops 20 as Devils Edge Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Rangers 1

Hughes Excited to be Devil for Next 7 Years | FEATURE

Devils Agree to Terms with Luke Hughes on 7-Year Deal | RELEASE

Focused on the Future, Grounded from the Past | FEATURE

Devils Practice with Shrunk Roster | NOTEBOOK

Devils-Flyers Game Time Change | BLOG

Devils Make First Camp Cuts | BLOG

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Romanov Shines Despite Loss to Sens in Québec  | GAME STORY

Devils' Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Senators 2, Devils 0 at Quebec City

QUICK RECAP: Capitals 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

Devils Face the Capitals at Prudential Center | PREVIEW