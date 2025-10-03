Devils Acquire MacEwen from Ottawa | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired forward Zack MacEwen in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Kurtis MacDermid. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

MacEwen, 29, split last season with Ottawa and Belleville (AHL). In 21 NHL games last season, he scored two goals and one assist with 21 penalty minutes. In 23 AHL games, he registered seven goals, and nine assists with 29 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward has played 237 career NHL regular-season games over seven seasons, scoring 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) while accumulating 323 penalty minutes. He has played with four teams in his NHL career: Vancouver (55gp, 6g-3a-9pts, 69 PIM), Philadelphia (121gp, 7g-11a-18pts, 164 PIM), Los Angeles (10gp, 0g-1a-1pt, 12 PIM), and Ottawa (51gp, 4g-2a-6-pts, 78 PIM). MacEwen has appeared in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with Vancouver (six in 2020) and Los Angeles (one in 2023). In 2022-23 with Philadelphia, his assistant coach was current Devils’ assistant Brad Shaw. Additionally, the blueliner spent parts of six seasons with affiliates in Utica (Van.), Lehigh Valley (Phi.), and Belleville (Ott.), earning 122 career points (50g-72a) in 190 games with 193 penalty minutes.

Born on July 8, 1996, Vancouver signed MacEwen as an undrafted free agent on March 2, 2017. Born in Charlottetown, PEI, he played in the QMJHL before his professional experience from 2014-15 to 2016-17. The right-handed shot played with Moncton in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and Gatineau in 2016-17.