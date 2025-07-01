Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins

Pittsburgh receives 3rd-round pick in 2028 for goalie

Alex Nedeljkovic trade

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Nedeljkovic was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 29-year-old goalie was 14-15-5 with a 3.12 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 38 games (35 starts) for the Penguins last season. He is entering the final year of a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) he signed with Pittsburgh on June 20, 2024.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Nedeljkovic is 74-60-27 with a 3.00 GAA, .903 save percentage and nine shutouts in 179 regular-season games (160 starts) for the Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Penguins and 4-5 with a 2.17 GAA and .920 save percentage in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Sharks (20-50-12) finished last in the NHL standings last season and have not qualified for the playoffs the past six seasons.

The Penguins (34-36-12) finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

