Blues acquire Akil Thomas in trade with Kings

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired forward Akil Thomas from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nikita Alexandrov.

Thomas will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Thomas, 25, has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 games with the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, this season. Overall, the Toronto, Ontario, native has tallied 106 points (50 goals, 56 assists) and 76 penalty minutes in 176 career AHL regular-season games.

Thomas has also appeared in 32 career regular-season NHL games with the Kings, recording seven points (four goals, three assists) and nine penalty minutes.

Thomas was originally drafted by the Kings in the second round, No. 51 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Alexandrov, 25, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, No. 62 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. Across six seasons with the organization, the Burgwedel, Germany, native totaled 143 points (61 goals, 82 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 188 AHL regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 51 regular-season NHL games.

