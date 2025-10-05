Flyers Acquire Carl Grundstrom and Artem Guryev from San Jose in Exchange for Ryan Ellis & 2026 6th Round Pick

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev from the San Jose Sharks, in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Condition on the sixth round pick is San Jose shall receive the earlier of two picks Philadelphia currently owns in the 2026 sixth round, its own and Columbus. The Flyers now have five picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. They own one pick in each of the first three rounds, one in the sixth, and one pick in the seventh round.

Grundstrom, 27 (12/1/1997), tallied three goals and nine points in 56 games during the 2024-25 campaign for San Jose. The 6-foot and 200-pound winger has played 292 career NHL games in parts of seven seasons and totaled 43 goals and 33 assists for 76 points. In addition to his NHL totals, he has 30 goals and 72 points throughout 99 games in the American Hockey League.

A native of Umea, Sweden, Grundstrom played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and won the league championship in 2016-17 before coming to North America. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (57th overall) in 2016.

Guryev, 22 (5/17/2003), was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (135th overall) in 2021 and signed his entry level contract in April of 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defenseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL where he registered five points (2g-3a) in 47 games. He made his American Hockey League debut during the 2023-24 campaign where he had four points (2g-2a) and registered the second most penalty minutes on the team with 81.

Guryev will report to the Flyers AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.