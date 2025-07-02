Bordeleau Acquired from Sharks | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Shane Bowers. Bordeleau is a restricted free agent who was recently extended his qualifying offer by San Jose. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Bordeleau, 23, spent parts of the last four seasons since 2021-22 with the San Jose organization at both the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL levels. The 5’10”, 180lbs. forward has totaled 107 career points (47g-60a), in 161 AHL games with San Jose. Bordeleau’s 38 points (14g-24a) in 2024-25 ranked sixth on San Jose’s AHL affiliate, while his 24 assists set a career-high.

The left-handed shot made his NHL debut with the Sharks on April 17, 2022, at Minnesota, and has played in 44 career NHL games (6g-12a-18pts, 18 PIM). Before his professional experience, Bordeleau played two seasons in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) at the University of Michigan from 2020-21 to 2021-22. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 and led the nation in scoring for all freshmen, after registering 30 points (8g-22a) in 24 games. His plus/minus rating (+18) also ranked sixth for all Big Ten skaters. He earned the Tim Taylor Award in 2020-21, which is presented annually to the NCAA’s top collegiate rookie, and helped Michigan win a Big Ten title the following season. Born in Houston, Texas, he averaged more than a point per game at the NCAA level, after recording 67 career points (20g-47a) in 61 contests.

Born on January 3, 2002, San Jose selected Bordeleau in the second round, 38th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2018-19 to 2019-20. Bordeleau’s 46 points (16g-30a) led all skaters from the program’s U18 team in 2019-20. He also represented Team USA at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) and World Championship (WC). He was named an alternate captain at the WJC and notched eight points (1g-7a) in five games.

Bordeleau was teammates with current Devils’ defenseman Luke Hughes and New Jersey prospect Ethan Edwards at Michigan during the 2020-21 campaign. He is the son of former NHLer Sebastien Bordeleau.

Bowers played in 12 career games with New Jersey from 2023-24 to 2024-25 and totaled 31 career points (13g-18a) in 108 career games with its AHL affiliate in Utica over the last two seasons.