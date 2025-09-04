Flyers Acquire Tucker Robertson from Seattle in Exchange for Jon-Randall Avon

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired forward Tucker Robertson from Seattle in exchange for forward Jon-Randall Avon, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

IMG_0054
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired forward Tucker Robertson from Seattle in exchange for forward Jon-Randall Avon, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Robertson, 22 (06/22/03), has played for the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds for parts of the last two seasons (2023-25). During the 2024-25 season, Robertson registered four goals, and five assists for nine points across 38 games. While he has accumulated 10 goals, nine assists, and 19 points in 77 career AHL games with the Firebirds.

Robertson was drafted by Seattle in the fourth round, 123rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Prior to being drafted the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Toronto, ON played for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario League (OHL) for three seasons (2019-20, 2020-23) and served as assistant captain in his final year with the club (2022-23). Robertson tallied 189 career-OHL points (85g-104) over 191 games.

Avon, 22 (07/04/03), was signed to entry-level contract by the Flyers as an undrafted prospect in September of 2021. The forward went on to play two seasons for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2023-25. Avon recorded 16 goals, 19 assists, and 35 points throughout 125 games all with the Phantoms.

News Feed

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Acquire Tucker Robertson

Flyers Prospect Directory: European Leagues

Flyers Prospect Directory: CHL Players

Garnet Hathaway Launches Engine 19 IPA with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Flyers Release 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Prospect Directory: Collegiate Players

Fantasy Camp 2025: On the Ice and Behind the Scenes

Flyers Alumni in Ireland: A 'Family Trip' to the Emerald Isle

Summer Showcase: Berglund Make His Presence Known

Flyers Fondly Remember John Miszuk

Flyers and Flyers Charities Release 2024-2025 Community Impact Report

Preston, Steve & Tocc

Juulsen and Gilbert Add Blueline Depth and Size

Flyers Announce 2025 Rookie Series Dates

Summer Showcase Features a Host of Flyers Prospects

Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

Flyers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Rick Tocchet Named Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics