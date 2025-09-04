Flyers Acquire Tucker Robertson from Seattle in Exchange for Jon-Randall Avon

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired forward Tucker Robertson from Seattle in exchange for forward Jon-Randall Avon, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Robertson, 22 (06/22/03), has played for the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds for parts of the last two seasons (2023-25). During the 2024-25 season, Robertson registered four goals, and five assists for nine points across 38 games. While he has accumulated 10 goals, nine assists, and 19 points in 77 career AHL games with the Firebirds.

Robertson was drafted by Seattle in the fourth round, 123rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Prior to being drafted the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Toronto, ON played for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario League (OHL) for three seasons (2019-20, 2020-23) and served as assistant captain in his final year with the club (2022-23). Robertson tallied 189 career-OHL points (85g-104) over 191 games.

Avon, 22 (07/04/03), was signed to entry-level contract by the Flyers as an undrafted prospect in September of 2021. The forward went on to play two seasons for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2023-25. Avon recorded 16 goals, 19 assists, and 35 points throughout 125 games all with the Phantoms.