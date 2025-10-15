LA Kings Acquire Goaltender Pheonix Copley From the Tampa Bay Lightning

LOS ANGELES (October 15, 2025) – The LA Kings have acquired goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, goaltender Erik Portillo has been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games last season for the Ontario Reign while establishing a 24-17-1 record with a .904 save percentage (SV%), 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts. Copley’s 42 games were an AHL career-best while 24 victories were the fourth-most among all league goaltenders and tied his single team career-best following his 24-6-3 campaign with the Kings in 2022-23. He played in two Calder Cup Playoff contests for the Reign and made one appearance for the Kings last season in relief.

The 6-4, 205-pound netminder made his Kings debut on Dec. 6, 2022, making 31 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Over the past three seasons, Copley has appeared in 46 games with the Kings, accumulating a 28-7-5 record with a .897 SV%, 2.75 GAA and two shutouts. His best individual NHL campaign came in 2022-23, his first season with the Kings, as he posted a 24-6-3 record with a 2.64 GAA, .903 SV% and one shutout. Prior to joining the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, Copley spent eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 77 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.

A native of North Pole, Alaska, Copley is a veteran of 279 career AHL games with the Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 148-93-29 record with 17 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .910 SV%. In 19 AHL postseason games, he has a 9-9-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .934 SV%. In 2020-21, Copley and the Bears were recognized with the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the best goaltending duo in the AHL.

The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Michigan Tech Huskies (WCHA). Over 54 NCAA contests from 2012-14, Copley posted a 18-28-7 record with a .907 SV%, 2.82 GAA and four shutouts.