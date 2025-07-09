Lightning trade Hobey Baker winner Howard to Oilers

Isaac Howard, who won the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday for Sam O'Reilly.

Howard then signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton.

The 21-year-old forward had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games last season, his second at Michigan State University after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He was selected by the Lightning in the first round (No. 31) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Howard said after winning the Hobey Baker that his plans were to return to Michigan State for his senior season.

“I want to win a national championship. I didn't play to win a Hobey," he said. "At the end of the day, I want to win a national championship. I think we're going to have the group to do it. It comes down to the tournament at the end of the year. We've just got to be ready and make sure we don't leave anything on the table.”

O'Reilly had 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season. The 19-year-old forward was selected by the Oilers in the first round (No. 32) of the 2024 NHL Draft.