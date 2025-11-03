Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired defenseman Calle Rosen from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Corey Schueneman.

Rosen will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Rosen, 31, has recorded seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, this season.

Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has tallied 198 points (36 goals, 162 assists) and 148 penalty minutes in 360 career AHL regular-season games. Rosen has also appeared in parts of six NHL seasons, including three as a member of the Blues (2021-24). In 2022-23, he played in 49 regular-season games for the team, logging a single-season career-high 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists).