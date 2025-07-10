Dumba, 2028 draft pick traded to Penguins by Stars

Mathew Dumba was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars on Thursday for Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Pittsburgh also receives a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Dumba had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and averaged 15:18 of ice time in 63 games with the Stars last season. The 30-year-old defenseman did not play during Dallas' run to the Western Conference Final.

He has one season remaining on a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) he signed with the Stars on July 1, 2024.

Dumba has 258 points (84 goals, 174 assists) in 737 regular-season games with the Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild. He was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 7) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Kolyachonok had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 13:01 of ice time in 35 games with the Penguins and Utah Mammoth last season, including two assists in 12 games with the Penguins after being claimed off waivers Feb. 9.

The 24-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with Utah on June 25, 2024.

Kolyachonok, who was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 52) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 74 NHL games with the Penguins, Mammoth and Arizona Coyotes.