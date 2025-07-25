Sharks acquire forward Oskar Olausson from Colorado in exchange for Danil Gushchin 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Oskar Olausson from Colorado in exchange for F Danil Gushchin.

Olausson, 22, primarily spent last season with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 61 games, recording 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) with 26 penalty minutes. He also appeared in two games for the Colorado Avalanche. He ranked ninth on the team in goals. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Olausson appeared in seven games, recording three assists.

Over his North American professional career, he has recorded 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 163 games for Colorado. He also has appeared in four NHL games with the Avalanche.

Internationally, Olausson has appeared with Team Sweden in the 2021 and 2022 World Junior Championships, where he helped Sweden finished with a Bronze Medal in 2022 after collecting five points in seven games.

The six-foot-two, 181-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Colorado in the 2021 NHL Draft (first round, 28th overall).

Gushchin, 23, has appeared in 182 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda, recording 150 points (70 goals, 80 assists). Additionally, he has also appeared in 18 NHL games with the Sharks, scoring five points (two goals, three assists).

The five-foot-eight, 165-pound native of Yekaterinburg, Russia was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (third round, 76th overall).