Flyers Acquire Christian Kyrou from Dallas in Exchange for Samu Tuomaala

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Samu Tuomaala, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Kyrou will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Kyrou, 22 (9/16/2003), was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defenseman has appeared in 97 career AHL games with the Texas Stars in parts of three seasons (2023-25), recording 12 goals and 38 points. During the 2023-24 season, he led all Texas defensemen in power-play goals (3) and ranked second among blueliners with 23 points (8g-15a).

So far this season, Kyrou has skated in four games for Texas, registering eight shots on goal.

As part of the transaction, Tuomaala will join the Dallas Stars organization. Tuomaala was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round (46th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. Over parts of four seasons with Lehigh Valley (2021-25), he has recorded 26 goals, 49 assists, and 75 points in 120 AHL games.

The Flyers host the Nashville Predators tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.