Hellebuyck’s unclear future not reason Jets signed Skinner, GM says

Goalie was a No. 1 target for Winnipeg when free agency began 

Hellebuyck Skinner split

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images / Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Hellebuyck’s cloudy future with the Winnipeg Jets was not the reason the team signed free-agent goalie Stuart Skinner to a 2-year, $7.5 million contract on Wednesday, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Friday.  

“We’re excited about the opportunity to add him to the organization and that’s what we’re really focused on,” Cheveldayoff said. “I don’t think there was any Plan A, Plan B, or Plan C with respect to what’s next. 

“On July 1 you have a unique opportunity to add to your organization without having to give up anything. Generally speaking, it’s a tough day when you try to go after your No. 1 target, but we were able to land both our No. 1 targets in each position.”

For now, Skinner is the backup to Hellebuyck, who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL most valuable player and Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League in 2024-25. But Hellebuyck’s future is in doubt, with Cheveldayoff saying last week he’s listening to trade offers for the three-time Vezina winner (2020, 2024, 2025) and Olympic gold medalist with Team USA (2026). 

“Connor Hellebuyck is a Winnipeg Jet and there’s no update at this point and time,” Cheveldayoff said. “The plan is still to win.”

In addition to adding Skinner, Winnipeg signed Mario Ferraro to a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million AAV) on Wednesday along with forward Noah Gregor to a one-year, $850,000 contract. They signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a one-year $850,000 contract Thursday. 

Skinner was 23-17-9 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 50 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers last season, including 12-9-5 with a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage in 27 games with Pittsburgh after he was acquired in a trade on Dec. 12. He was 0-3 with a 3.08 GAA and .873 save percentage in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Stuart Skinner explains why he chose to sign a two-year deal with the Jets

Ferraro spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The 27-year-old had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 82 games last season. He was selected by San Jose in the second round with the No. 49 pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. 

“I trust this organization (Winnipeg), they’ve had a good reputation over many years,” Ferraro said Thursday. “I know the players that are on this team, I played with a couple of them at World Championship. It was just an exciting place to have the opportunity to come to. I’m super, super grateful, I’m excited and that’s kind of how the decision went down.” 

Ferraro has 114 points (24 goals, 90 assists) in 490 games. He is expected to add mobility and puck-moving ability to Winnipeg’s defense. 

“There are going to be a lot of changes to this team when we come to training camp and see the different things out there. I think we’re a much faster team,” Cheveldayoff said. “You look at the back end with Ferraro, he’s a good all-round player, he can move, can skate, really competes. He’s excited about the opportunity that is here for him.”

Winnipeg (35-35-12) was seventh in the Central Division last season and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25 as the best team in the regular season but lost in the Western Conference Second Round to the Dallas Stars. 

“We were looking to make changes, we were looking to get faster,” Cheveldayoff said. “I think all the signings we made on the skater side of it all can skate, whether it’s D, they can move the puck. Everyone’s got some different tangible thing. That’s certainly an area where you’re going to see a different group come September out there and that will be exciting.”

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Stuart Skinner signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Jets

Jets ‘listening’ to trade offers for Hellebuyck, GM says

Latest News

Carlsson gets offer sheet from Flyers; Ducks can match

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Carbery confident Ovechkin will play significant role for revamped Capitals

Bobrovsky signs 3-year contract with Maple Leafs

Gritsyuk signs 3-year, $9.75 million contract with Devils

Dorofeyev ready for 'privilege' of pressure that comes with playing for Rangers

Gudas ready to chase Stanley Cup in 2nd stint with Panthers

Gudas signs 6-year contract with Panthers

Rittich signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Devils

Desert Rats inline hockey program unites ‘extended family’ spanning continents

Carlson calls joining Lightning in free agency 'slam dunk'

Gudbranson signs 1-year, $1.75 million contract with Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats: Capitals have high ceiling with Ovechkin, new additions

McKenna takes ice with Maple Leafs at development camp

Coleman, Maatta traded to Wild by Flames for Middleton, draft picks

Ovechkin back to help new-look Capitals gear up for Stanley Cup run

Stenberg signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

McTavish traded to Blues by Ducks for 2 1st-round picks in 2026 Draft