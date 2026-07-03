Hellebuyck’s unclear future not reason Jets signed Skinner, GM says

Ferraro spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The 27-year-old had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 82 games last season. He was selected by San Jose in the second round with the No. 49 pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

“I trust this organization (Winnipeg), they’ve had a good reputation over many years,” Ferraro said Thursday. “I know the players that are on this team, I played with a couple of them at World Championship. It was just an exciting place to have the opportunity to come to. I’m super, super grateful, I’m excited and that’s kind of how the decision went down.”

Ferraro has 114 points (24 goals, 90 assists) in 490 games. He is expected to add mobility and puck-moving ability to Winnipeg’s defense.

“There are going to be a lot of changes to this team when we come to training camp and see the different things out there. I think we’re a much faster team,” Cheveldayoff said. “You look at the back end with Ferraro, he’s a good all-round player, he can move, can skate, really competes. He’s excited about the opportunity that is here for him.”

Winnipeg (35-35-12) was seventh in the Central Division last season and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25 as the best team in the regular season but lost in the Western Conference Second Round to the Dallas Stars.

“We were looking to make changes, we were looking to get faster,” Cheveldayoff said. “I think all the signings we made on the skater side of it all can skate, whether it’s D, they can move the puck. Everyone’s got some different tangible thing. That’s certainly an area where you’re going to see a different group come September out there and that will be exciting.”