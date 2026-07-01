Stuart Skinner signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Jets

Goalie split last season between Penguins, Oilers

Stuart Skinner contract July 1 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Stuart Skinner signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 27-year-old goalie was 23-17-9 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 50 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers last season, including 12-9-5 with a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage in 27 games with Pittsburgh after he was acquired in a trade on Dec. 12. He was 0-3 with a 3.08 GAA and .873 save percentage in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Skinner helped Edmonton reach the Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, where it lost to the Florida Panthers each time.

Selected by Edmonton in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Skinner is 121-71-23 with a 2.77 GAA, .902 save percentage and nine shutouts in 224 regular-season games (218 starts) for the Oilers and Penguins and 26-25 with a 2.89 GAA, .892 save percentage and four shutouts in 53 playoff games.

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