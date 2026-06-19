Toews retires after 16 seasons, won Stanley Cup 3 times with Blackhawks

"I think there was parts of my game (this season) that really struggled early on," Toews said April 17. "It takes a while to really start to mold yourself back into a hockey player again, and I felt that throughout the year, too, that your strength and your conditioning just continues to build. And so that's definitely a factor, that now we're back up to speed to a certain degree, and I've got to feel that things can only continue to improve from here."

Toews ranks sixth in goals (372) and points (883) and is eighth in assists (511) in Blackhawks history and fifth in games played (1,067). His 137 playoff games rank second, and he's fifth with 119 postseason points. He won gold with Canada at the Olympics twice (2010, 2014).

"I think if I'm being honest with myself and I look back to a couple years ago where I was at, yeah, it definitely feels like a huge accomplishment," Toews said of returning to the NHL this season. "I'm very proud that I went after it and did what I could to get back to this level and to play in the NHL again.

"I went from my last game in Chicago to a full year of basically crossing a hundred things off the list and trying to figure out how to just get to a good place physically and mentally again before I even started to actually train."

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report