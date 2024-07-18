Kings bring back Kuemper in trade, sign free agents Foegele, Edmundson

Key arrivals

Darcy Kuemper, G: Kuemper is back for a second stint with the Kings after being acquired in a trade from the Washington Capitals on June 19 for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 34-year-old is set to split the workload in net with David Rittich after he set NHL career worsts in goals-against average (3.31) and save percentage (.890) in 33 games last season. … Warren Foegele, F: Foegele, who set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) in 82 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season, was brought in to bring tenacity in a middle-six role. The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract on July 1. … Joel Edmundson, D: The 31-year-old, who won a Stanley Cup championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, will be asked to balance out offensively-minded youngsters Brandt Clarke or Jordan Spence on the third pair. Edmundson signed a four-year contract on July 1. … Tanner Jeannot, F: The 27-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29 for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Jeannot had 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games in 2021-22, but he hasn’t topped 18 points in the past two seasons. … Kyle Burroughs, D: The 29-year-old was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on June 27 for forward Carl Grundstrom. Burroughs likely slots in as the extra defenseman capable of handling a larger role in case of injury or performance issues.