Senators add Ullmark, Jensen, Perron to talented young core

Key arrivals

Linus Ullmark, G: The 30-year-old will be given the reins as the No. 1 goalie after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24. Ullmark, who mostly split the crease with Jeremy Swayman in Boston, was 22-10-7 with a .915 save percentage in 40 games last season. The prior season, he won the Vezina Trophy, voted as best goalie in the NHL, with a record of 40-6-1 and a .938 save percentage. … Nick Jensen, D: A penalty kill specialist (216 minutes in 2023-24, second most on the Washington Capitals), Jensen could be a key contributor in special teams and provide some stability to the Senators second defense pair after being acquired with a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in a trade with the Capitals for defenseman Jakob Chychrun on July 1. The 33-year-old had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) last season, his ninth in the League. ... David Perron, F: A veteran of 1,131 NHL games, Perron could bring leadership to a relatively young group and depth to the bottom six. The 36-year-old, who had 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, signed a two-year contract with Ottawa on July 1. ... Travis Green, coach: Set to stand behind the bench for his third NHL team, Green has said he sees the Senators as a “very young, talented team,” but with room to grow. The 53-year-old previously coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21 (133-147-34), but was fired after an 8-15-2 start to the 2021-22 season. Green went 8-12-1 with the New Jersey Devils after taking over for Lindy Ruff late last season