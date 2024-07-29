Canucks shore up forward group with additions of DeBrusk, Heinen, Sprong

On the cusp

Arturs Silovs, G: Despite playing more NHL games in the 2024 playoffs (10) than in the regular season over the past two years (nine), he proved he can handle pressure moments, including a First Round series-clinching 28-save shutout in a 1-0 Game 6 win over the Nashville Predators, and has the inside track to back up Demko this season. ... Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F: The 15th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is coming off a breakout season in Sweden's top professional league with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games with Orebro HK, and was voted tournament MVP at the 2024 World Junior Championship, scoring seven goals in seven games for Sweden. The 20-year-old played six games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League at the end of the season, with one goal and one assist, and likely will spend majority of the season there. … Linus Karlsson, F: The 24-year-old made his NHL debut and had no points in four games with the Canucks last season, but had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 60 AHL games and made enough of an impression to get into two games in the second round of the playoffs. ... Cole McWard, D: The 23-year-old has played six games with the Canucks since signing at the end of the 2022-23 season as a free agent out of Ohio State University. He had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 57 AHL games last season and Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said he has a chance to earn a spot on the team out of training camp.