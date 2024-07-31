Capitals add Dubois for forward depth, Chychrun to bolster back end

Key arrivals

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F: The 26-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 19 for goalie Darcy Kuemper as the Capitals looked to add a top-six forward. Dubois had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games for the Kings last season and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. Washington will be his third team in as many seasons. … Jakob Chychrun, D: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 1 for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Chychrun matched his NHL career high with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games with the Senators last season and could skate with John Carlson on the top defense pair. … Matt Roy, D: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Capitals on July 1. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 81 games with Los Angeles last season and led the Kings in short-handed ice time per game (2:51) and blocked shots (197). … Logan Thompson, G: The 27-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Thompson went 25-14-5 with a 2.70 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four playoff games. … Andrew Mangiapane, F: The 28-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27 for a second-round pick in the 2025 draft. He had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 75 games last season and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. … Brandon Duhaime, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1 after he had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 80 games with the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. He projects to play on the fourth line in Washington.