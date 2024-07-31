After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Washington Capitals:
Capitals add Dubois for forward depth, Chychrun to bolster back end
Washington also trades for Thompson, Mangiapane, signs Duhaime, Roy during busy offseason
© Dave Sandford/Getty Images
2023-24 season: 40-31-11, fourth in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round
Key arrivals
Pierre-Luc Dubois, F: The 26-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 19 for goalie Darcy Kuemper as the Capitals looked to add a top-six forward. Dubois had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games for the Kings last season and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. Washington will be his third team in as many seasons. … Jakob Chychrun, D: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 1 for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Chychrun matched his NHL career high with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games with the Senators last season and could skate with John Carlson on the top defense pair. … Matt Roy, D: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Capitals on July 1. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 81 games with Los Angeles last season and led the Kings in short-handed ice time per game (2:51) and blocked shots (197). … Logan Thompson, G: The 27-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Thompson went 25-14-5 with a 2.70 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four playoff games. … Andrew Mangiapane, F: The 28-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27 for a second-round pick in the 2025 draft. He had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 75 games last season and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. … Brandon Duhaime, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1 after he had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 80 games with the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. He projects to play on the fourth line in Washington.
Key departures
Darcy Kuemper, G: The 34-year-old was 13-14-3 with a 3.31 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout in 33 games (30 starts) last season. He ended the season as the backup to Charlie Lindgren and was traded to the Kings in the deal for Dubois. … Nick Jensen, D: The 33-year-old had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 78 games and went to Ottawa as part of the trade for Chychrun. … Beck Malenstyn, F: The 26-year-old, who had an NHL career-high 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 81 games last season, was traded to the Buffalo Sabres on June 29 for a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. ... Max Pacioretty, F: The 35-year-old unrestricted free agent was limited by injuries to 47 games last season and had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists).
On the cusp
Ivan Miroshnichenko, F: The 20-year-old had six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games with Washington last season and 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 47 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League. He had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 20 games during the AHL playoffs. The No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft will compete for a roster spot in training camp. … Ethen Frank, F: The 26-year-old had a standout season in Hershey with 47 points (29 goals, 18 assists) in 64 games and 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 18 playoff games. The speedy skater will also be in the mix for a roster spot. ... Ryan Leonard, F: The 19-year-old helped lead Boston College to the NCAA championship game and finished his freshman season with 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games. The No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Leonard turned down an opportunity to join the Capitals ahead of the playoffs last season.
What they still need
Washington needs to determine whether forward T.J. Oshie will play this season. The 37-year-old, whose playing future remains uncertain because of a recurring back injury, had 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games last season. Washington was 28-18-6 with Oshie in the lineup and 12-13-5 without him. Oshie said during an interview on NHL Network in early July that he hopes to return this season and has been seeking treatment that will enable him to play on a consistent basis.
They said it
“I think we’re better. It’s a better-slotted team. We should be better offensively. We’ll find out later. I think it’s an overall better-structured team than it was last year.” -- president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan
Fantasy focus
The Capitals traded for Dubois to boost their depth at the center position. He has the potential to be a bounce-back candidate after hitting the 60-point mark in two consecutive seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (2021-22 and 2022-23). Dubois helps the future potential of the Capitals and is worth taking a flyer on in fantasy drafts due to his projected role this season. -- Anna Dua
Projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois - T.J. Oshie
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane
Aliaksei Protas -- Nic Dowd – Brandon Duhaime
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson