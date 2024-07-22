After the NHL Draft, free agency, and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the New York Islanders:
Islanders add forward Duclair to improve offense, spark power play
New York also signs Tsyplakov, brings back defenseman Reilly
© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
2023-24 season: 39-27-16, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round
Key arrivals
Anthony Duclair F: The 28-year-old signed a four-year contract on July 1 and is expected to be the top-line left wing. The Islanders rotated players alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal last season, so Duclair should be a stable option at 5-on-5 and a strong addition to a struggling power play. The forward had 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24; he was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade on March 7. ... Maxim Tsyplakov, F: The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract on May 16. He is expected to play in a middle-six role, likely starting the season alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri on the second line. The Russian forward has yet to skate in an NHL game, but he had 47 points (31 goals, 16 assists) in 65 games with Spartak Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League last season.
Key departures
Sebastian Aho, D: The 28-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 2. He had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 58 games last season as New York’s seventh defenseman. The Islanders chose not to sign him after signing Mike Reilly to a one-year contract. ... Matt Martin, F: The 35-year-old remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 57 games last season. ... Cal Clutterbuck, F: The 36-year-old remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agen. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 82 games last season. ... Robert Bortuzzo, D: The 35-year-old remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. He had no points in 27 games last season.
On the cusp
Isaiah George, D: The Islanders selected George in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2022 NHL Draft. After having 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in his third season with London of the Ontario Hockey League, the 20-year-old will turn pro. He could be the first defenseman called up to the NHL if there are injuries. ... Matthew Maggio, F: Named OHL MVP after having 111 points (54 goals, 57 assists) in 66 games with Windsor in 2022-23, the 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 142) had a strong first season with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, with 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 61 games.
What they still need
The Islanders are still in the market for a top-six left wing and a depth defenseman. Although Tsyplakov may be able to play on the second line, he has never played in the NHL and may be better suited in a bottom-six role. Forward Pierre Engvall, who has frequently played on the second line since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28, 2023, was a better fit on the third line alongside Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau last season. Acquiring another top-six forward would allow players to not be forced into an elevated role. With Aho not returning as the seventh defenseman, the Islanders will rely on 23-year-old Samuel Bolduc to fill that role. In his second NHL season, he had five points (two goals, three assists) and averaged 13:09 of ice time in 34 games.
They said it
“My conversations (with ownership) are very simplistic. They’re as committed as ever. Ownership believes in the group that we have here and gives us every opportunity to succeed through the support that’s given. Also, whatever we need, we’re able to get.” -- general manager Lou Lamoriello
Fantasy focus
Duclair, who scored 31 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 games for the Lightning after being acquired from the Sharks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline last season. He brings finishing ability to a team that has plenty of playmakers, including Barzal and defenseman Noah Dobson, but ranked 22nd in the NHL in goals per game (2.99) last season. With Duclair likely to play in a top-six role and the Islanders having coach Patrick Roy for a full season, the forward can quickly form chemistry with Horvat or Nelson and emerge as a deep fantasy sleeper. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov