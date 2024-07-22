Islanders add forward Duclair to improve offense, spark power play

What they still need

The Islanders are still in the market for a top-six left wing and a depth defenseman. Although Tsyplakov may be able to play on the second line, he has never played in the NHL and may be better suited in a bottom-six role. Forward Pierre Engvall, who has frequently played on the second line since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28, 2023, was a better fit on the third line alongside Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau last season. Acquiring another top-six forward would allow players to not be forced into an elevated role. With Aho not returning as the seventh defenseman, the Islanders will rely on 23-year-old Samuel Bolduc to fill that role. In his second NHL season, he had five points (two goals, three assists) and averaged 13:09 of ice time in 34 games.