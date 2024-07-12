Hurricanes reunite with Gostisbehere, sign Walker, lose Pesce, Skjei

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes:

2023-24 season: 52-23-7, second in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Sean Walker, D: The 29-year-old signed a five-year contract July 1. He had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and was plus-11 in 81 NHL regular-season games for the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche last season and held without a point in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Avalanche. … Shayne Gostisbehere, D: The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract July 1. He had 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season. Gostisbehere had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 23 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23 and three assists in 15 playoff games. … Jack Roslovic, F: The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract July 4. He had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers last season, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games with New York. He gives the Hurricanes a needed right-shot forward who can take face-offs. … William Carrier, F: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract July 3. He had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 39 regular-season games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season and one goal in seven playoff games. Carrier won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023. … Eric Tulsky, GM: Named general manager June 18 after he was an assistant GM since 2020. He joined the organization as a consultant in 2014. He replaced Don Waddell, who became Columbus Blue Jackets GM on May 28.

Key departures

Jake Guentzel, F: Traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 30 and signed a seven-year contract with them July 1. Guentzel had 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, including 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 17 games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 playoff games after a trade from Carolina to Pittsburgh on March 7. ... Brady Skjei, D: Signed a seven-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1. Skjei, who was acquired from the Rangers on Feb. 24, 2020, had an NHL career-high 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) last season and nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 11 playoff games. For four-plus seasons with the Hurricanes, Skjei skated on the second defense pair with Brett Pesce. … Brett Pesce, D: Signed a six-year contract with the New Jersey Devils on July 1. Pesce had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 70 regular-season games. He had one assist in two playoff games before missing the rest of the postseason with a lower-body injury. Pesce, who played his first nine NHL seasons with Carolina, had 198 points (39 goals, 159 assists) in 627 regular-season games. … Teuvo Teravainen, F: Signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Teravainen returns to the team that chose him in the first round (No. 18) of the 2012 NHL Draft. In his eighth and final season in Carolina, he had an NHL career-high 25 goals and 53 points. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games. … Stefan Noesen, F: Signed a three-year contract with the Devils on July 1. Noesen had an NHL career-high 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games last season. … Antti Raanta, G: In 24 games last season (20 starts), Raanta was 12-7-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average, .872 save percentage and one shutout. He was 46-15-9 in 79 regular-season games and 9-8 in 19 playoff games in three seasons with the Hurricanes.