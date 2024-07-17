After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Florida Panthers:
Panthers aim to defend Cup title with additions of Schmidt, A. Boqvist
Sign defensemen in free agency following departures of Montour, Ekman-Larsson
© Ethan Cairns, Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
2023-24 season: 52-24-6, first in Atlantic Division; Stanley Cup champions
Key arrivals
Nate Schmidt, D: The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Panthers after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets. Schmidt had 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 63 games last season, and is reunited with Florida coach Paul Maurice, whom he played for at the start of 2021-22. He could help the Panthers in a second or third pairing, as well as join in on the power play. … Tomas Nosek, F: Slowed by a foot injury which required surgery last season with the New Jersey Devils, the 31-year-old who had six points (two goals, four assists) in 36 games could center Florida’s fourth line or play on the left side. … Adam Boqvist, D: The No. 8 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Boqvist signed for one year with the Panthers after being bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old had 10 points (goal, nine assists) in 35 games with the Blue Jackets last season and could help Florida on its power play. … Jesper Boqvist, F: The older brother of Adam, Jesper, 25, split time last season with the Boston Bruins and Providence of the American Hockey League, finishing with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 47 NHL games. He could slot in as center on Florida’s fourth line.
Key departures
Brandon Montour, D: The 30-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Panthers and was the quarterback of Florida’s top power-play unit for much of the past two seasons. He had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 games last season, and signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on July 1. … Vladimir Tarasenko, F: The 32-year-old had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 regular-season games with Florida after coming over in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 6. He signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 3. ... Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D: After one season in Florida, the 33-year-old signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. Ekman-Larsson filled in for an injured Montour on the top defensive pair at the start of the season but moved to the third pair upon his return. His nine goals and 32 points in 80 games were the most he had produced since the 2018-19 season with the Arizona Coyotes. … Anthony Stolarz, G: The 30-year-old, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2, had a stellar season backing up Sergei Bobrovsky, posting a .925 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average in 27 regular-season games (24 starts), which ranked second in the League among goalies who played at least 20 games. … Kevin Stenlund, F: Florida’s fourth-line center for much of the season, Stenlund was also one of the team’s top penalty killers. The 27-year-old, who had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 81 games last season, signed a two-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club on July 1. … Ryan Lomberg, F: A fan favorite since joining the Panthers in 2021, the 29-year-old had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 games last season. Lomberg signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Calgary Flames on July 1.
On the cusp
Mackie Samoskevich, F: The No. 24 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season, playing in seven games. The 21-year-old, who had 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games with Charlotte of the AHL, could see significant time with Florida this season. … Uvis Balinskis, D: The 27-year-old made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season after being signed as a free agent from the Czech Extraliga. He played 26 games with Florida (one goal, two assists) while splitting time with Charlotte (three goals, 18 assists). He was called up by the Panthers toward the end of the regular season but did not dress for any playoff games. … Justin Sourdif, F: Selected in the third round (No. 87) in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 58 games with Charlotte last season. Sourdif, who also played in three NHL games, should compete for a spot on the roster this season.
What they still need
Aside from Tarasenko, the Panthers have their top-nine returning from last season, with Sam Reinhart (eight years) and Anton Lundell (six years) getting new contracts. Florida did lose two of its top defensemen in free agency, but added a solid veteran in Schmidt and a player with plenty of upside in Adam Boqvist. The Panthers are always looking for more depth defensemen and may add there. With Chris Driedger being added as well in free agency on a one-year contract, Florida appears set in goal.
They said it
“It’s a difficult part of the job. It’s easy to say it’s ‘part of the job,’ but it’s really hard. They’re part of the family, all the guys. They all have a role. It’s hard. They are all people, and to be that close, to see what they did and their contribution, it was really hard. That is not a fun part of the job.’’ -- general manager Bill Zito on seeing players leave as free agents on July 1.
Fantasy focus
The free agency departures of defensemen Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson could make for an uphill battle during Florida’s title defense this coming season. But Gustav Forsling, an advanced stats standout, could see his fantasy stock skyrocket if he plays on the first power play with elite forwards Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. Forsling led the NHL with a plus-56 last season, and ranked ninth in the League in regular-season shot attempts differential (plus-444 at 5-on-5) and third in the category during the playoffs (plus-120). Forsling should be ranked ahead of Montour, who will likely share the Seattle Kraken’s first power-play minutes with Vince Dunn, and belongs among the top 15-20 fantasy options at the position. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight