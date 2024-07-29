Lightning add Guentzel to replace Stamkos on top line

Key arrivals

Jake Guentzel, F: The 29-year-old signed a seven-year contract July 1 and will play on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. Guentzel had 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes last season. ... Ryan McDonagh, D: The 35-year-old veteran begins his second stint in Tampa Bay after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on May 21 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. A key part of the Lightning's Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and 2021, McDonagh will be a vocal leader in the locker room. He had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) and 139 blocked shots in 74 games last season, and will be in a top-four role. ... J.J. Moser, D: The 24-year-old avoided salary arbitration by signing a two-year contract on July 11. Moser was acquired in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club on June 29 along with forward Conor Geekie, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. With 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 80 game last season, Moser will play a key role on Tampa Bay's revamped defense. ... Cam Atkinson, F: The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract July 2 after the Philadelphia Flyers bought out the final season of his contract the day before. He had 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 70 games last season and could play on the second line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. ... Zemgus Girgensons, F: The 30-year-old signed a three-year contract July 1 after 10 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, and had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 63 games last season. A physical presence with 1,239 career hits, Girgensons will fill a bottom-six role and likely be asked to kill penalties.