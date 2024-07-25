Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

Defenseman Suter, forward Faksa expected to provide depth, experience

Blues team reset Joseph brothers

© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images and Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the St. Louis Blues:

2023-24 season: 43-33-6, fifth in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Ryan Suter, D: The 39-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 10 to help provide veteran leadership and give St. Louis a boost on the left side of its defense. Suter played the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars but was bought out of the final year of his contract; he had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games. ... Radek Faksa, F: The 30-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Stars on July 2 for future considerations to help fill a void at center and provide some speed and physicality. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 games last season and one goal in eight playoff games. ... Alexandre Texier, F: The 24-year-old was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 28 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed a two-year contract. He set NHL career highs in goals (12) assists (18) and points (30) in 78 games last season and provides depth in the bottom six. ... Mathieu Joseph, F: The 27-year-old was acquired with a third-round pick in the 2025 draft in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for future considerations on July 2. Joseph, who had 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games last season, adds speed up front. ... Pierre-Olivier Joseph, D: The 25-year-old and younger brother of Mathieu signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent July 3 to add defensive depth. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 52 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

DAL@MIN: Steel, Faksa team up for short-handed tally

Key departures

Kevin Hayes, C: Hayes was traded to the Penguins with a second-round pick in the 2025 draft for future considerations on June 29. He had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in his first and only season with St. Louis. ... Marco Scandella, D: The 34-year-old is a UFA after five seasons with the Blues. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 65 games last season. ... Sammy Blais, F: The 28-year-old is a UFA and was not re-signed after playing the past two seasons with the Blues in his second stint in St. Louis; he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 53 games last season. ... Jakub Vrana, F: The 28-year-old is a UFA after two seasons with the Blues; he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games last season.

On the cusp

Dalibor Dvorsky, F: The No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft will be given every opportunity to make the opening night roster, according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. The 19-year-old had 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League after coming to North America following a brief 10-game stint with IK Oskarshamn of the Swedish Hockey League. ... Zach Dean, F: The No. 30 pick in the 2021 draft got his first taste in the NHL last season; he had no points in nine games. With the offseason additions the Blues made, the 21-year-old will have a tough time cracking the lineup but could provide depth at center pending the injury status of forward Oskar Sundqvist (torn right ACL).

What they still need

St. Louis loaded up with depth at the center position, but there are still question marks as to who can become No. 2 at the position behind Robert Thomas. Armstrong mentioned Pavel Buchnevich, who signed a six-year contract extension on July 2, and Brayden Schenn as possibilities if the Blues don't make further moves at center. St. Louis can also use a top-six wing, but it would likely have to come via trade. The Blues may also be in the market for a left-handed defenseman after Torey Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle on July 17 that could sideline the 33-year-old for the entire 2024-25 season if surgery is required. He will be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks and a decision will be made around the time training camp opens.

They said it

"I think we're a better team right now than we were at the end of last season just with the three additions to that part of our lineup. We're faster, we're more determined, we're bigger. Obviously we need the big dogs to be the big dogs. That's the reality. " -- Armstrong

Fantasy focus

Forward Jake Neighbours has sneaky fantasy upside specifically in dynasty and keeper leagues. The 22-year-old had 38 points (27 goals, 11 assists) in 77 games last season and was tied for the second-most goals on the Blues. He benefits from solid lineup placement, including a spot on their top line with Thomas (86 points in 82 games last season). Neighbours also has a spot on their top power-play unit, with exposure to Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Buchnevich. He is worth monitoring on the waiver wire in season-long fantasy leagues. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Team Resets

Flyers counting on Michkov to get offense, power play on track

Kraken add Stephenson, Montour, coach Bylsma in bid to get back to playoffs

Senators add Ullmark, Jensen, Perron to talented young core

Rangers hope Smith can find spot on top line with Zibanejad, Kreider

Celebrini, Toffoli, Wennberg, Goodrow among those joining Sharks rebuild

Devils add Markstrom, Pesce, Dillon to improve goaltending, defense

Islanders add Duclair to improve offense, spark power play

Predators hopeful Stamkos, Marchessault additions fuel Cup run

Wild seek playoff return, scoring boost with Trenin, Lauko

Canadiens add Barre-Boulet, hope prospects can step up 

Kings bring back Kuemper in trade, sign free agents Foegele, Edmundson

Oilers add forwards Skinner, Arvidsson in bid to return to Cup Final

Panthers aim to defend Cup title with additions of Schmidt, A. Boqvist

Stars add Dumba, Lyubushkin to shore up defense, fuel another playoff run

Red Wings add veterans Talbot, Tarasenko to complement young core

Avalanche shore up defense with de Haan, Brannstrom, MacDonald

Blue Jackets add veterans Monahan, Johnson to complement young core

Hurricanes reunite with Gostisbehere, sign Walker, lose Pesce, Skjei