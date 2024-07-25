Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the St. Louis Blues:
2023-24 season: 43-33-6, fifth in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Ryan Suter, D: The 39-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 10 to help provide veteran leadership and give St. Louis a boost on the left side of its defense. Suter played the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars but was bought out of the final year of his contract; he had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games. ... Radek Faksa, F: The 30-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Stars on July 2 for future considerations to help fill a void at center and provide some speed and physicality. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 games last season and one goal in eight playoff games. ... Alexandre Texier, F: The 24-year-old was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 28 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed a two-year contract. He set NHL career highs in goals (12) assists (18) and points (30) in 78 games last season and provides depth in the bottom six. ... Mathieu Joseph, F: The 27-year-old was acquired with a third-round pick in the 2025 draft in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for future considerations on July 2. Joseph, who had 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games last season, adds speed up front. ... Pierre-Olivier Joseph, D: The 25-year-old and younger brother of Mathieu signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent July 3 to add defensive depth. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 52 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.