Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

Key departures

Kevin Hayes, C: Hayes was traded to the Penguins with a second-round pick in the 2025 draft for future considerations on June 29. He had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in his first and only season with St. Louis. ... Marco Scandella, D: The 34-year-old is a UFA after five seasons with the Blues. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 65 games last season. ... Sammy Blais, F: The 28-year-old is a UFA and was not re-signed after playing the past two seasons with the Blues in his second stint in St. Louis; he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 53 games last season. ... Jakub Vrana, F: The 28-year-old is a UFA after two seasons with the Blues; he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games last season.

On the cusp

Dalibor Dvorsky, F: The No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft will be given every opportunity to make the opening night roster, according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. The 19-year-old had 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League after coming to North America following a brief 10-game stint with IK Oskarshamn of the Swedish Hockey League. ... Zach Dean, F: The No. 30 pick in the 2021 draft got his first taste in the NHL last season; he had no points in nine games. With the offseason additions the Blues made, the 21-year-old will have a tough time cracking the lineup but could provide depth at center pending the injury status of forward Oskar Sundqvist (torn right ACL).

What they still need

St. Louis loaded up with depth at the center position, but there are still question marks as to who can become No. 2 at the position behind Robert Thomas. Armstrong mentioned Pavel Buchnevich, who signed a six-year contract extension on July 2, and Brayden Schenn as possibilities if the Blues don't make further moves at center. St. Louis can also use a top-six wing, but it would likely have to come via trade. The Blues may also be in the market for a left-handed defenseman after Torey Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle on July 17 that could sideline the 33-year-old for the entire 2024-25 season if surgery is required. He will be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks and a decision will be made around the time training camp opens.

They said it

"I think we're a better team right now than we were at the end of last season just with the three additions to that part of our lineup. We're faster, we're more determined, we're bigger. Obviously we need the big dogs to be the big dogs. That's the reality. " -- Armstrong

Fantasy focus

Forward Jake Neighbours has sneaky fantasy upside specifically in dynasty and keeper leagues. The 22-year-old had 38 points (27 goals, 11 assists) in 77 games last season and was tied for the second-most goals on the Blues. He benefits from solid lineup placement, including a spot on their top line with Thomas (86 points in 82 games last season). Neighbours also has a spot on their top power-play unit, with exposure to Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Buchnevich. He is worth monitoring on the waiver wire in season-long fantasy leagues. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer