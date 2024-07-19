Devils add Markstrom, Pesce, Dillon to improve goaltending, defense

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the New Jersey Devils:



2023-24 season: 38-39-5, seventh in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Jacob Markstrom, G: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19 for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 48 games last season. Markstrom is fourth in the NHL since 2019-20 in games (256), tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for fourth in shutouts (17), sixth in saves and shots against (6,594/7,256), and sixth in wins (128). ... Brett Pesce, D: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract July 1. Pesce had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, and one assist in two playoff games. ... Brenden Dillon, D: Signed a three-year contract July 1. The 33-year-old had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 77 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season. ... Stefan Noesen, F: Signed a three-year contract July 1. The 31-year-old had an NHL career-high 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and was an NHL career-best plus-13 in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season. He played 145 games for the Devils from 2017-19. ... Tomas Tatar, F: Returned to New Jersey, where he played from 2021-23, on a one-year contract signed July 2. The 33-year-old had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 70 games with the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken last season, including 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 43 games with Seattle after being acquired in a trade Dec. 15. ... Paul Cotter, F: Acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 along with a third-round pick in the 2025 draft for forward Alexander Holtz and goalie Akira Schmid. The 24-year-old had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 76 games last season and played for Vegas' 2023 Stanley Cup championship team. … Johnathan Kovacevic, D: Acquired in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on June 30 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 27-year-old had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 62 games last season and was a team-high plus-11. ... Sheldon Keefe, coach: Replaced Travis Green on May 23. Keefe had been fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 9 after going 212-97-40 in five seasons and 16-21 in the playoffs.