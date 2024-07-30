Golden Knights add Olofsson, who could reunite with Eichel on top line

Key departures

Jonathan Marchessault, F: The 33-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1, after the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP in 2023 had an NHL career-high 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff games. ... Logan Thompson, G: The 27-year-old was traded to the Washington Capitals on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after going 25-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 regular-season games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four playoff games. ... Paul Cotter, F: The 24-year-old went to the Devils as part of the trade for Holtz on June 29, after he had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 76 games last season. ... Alec Martinez, D: The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1 after he had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 55 games last season and no points in six playoff games. ... Chandler Stephenson, F: The 30-year-old signed a seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken on July 1 after having 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 games last season and one assist in seven playoff games. ... William Carrier, F: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 3 after he had eight points (six goals, two assists) while limited to 39 regular-season games with injuries. The checking forward had one goal in seven playoff games. ... Michael Amadio, F: The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on July 1 after having 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 73 games last season and a goal and an assist in four playoff games. ... Anthony Mantha, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames on July 1 after he had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games with the Capitals and Golden Knights last season and no points in three playoff games with Vegas.