After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights:
Golden Knights add Olofsson, who could reunite with Eichel on top line
Vegas also signs goalie Samsonov, acquires forward Holtz in trade with Devils
2023-24 season: 45-29-8, fourth in Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference First Round
Key arrivals
Ilya Samsonov, G: The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on July 1 and likely will be the backup to Adin Hill. Samsonov went 23-7-8 with a 3.13 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 starts with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. ... Victor Olofsson, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract July 2 after he had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season. A three-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL, Olofsson could play on the top line with former Buffalo teammate Jack Eichel. ... Alexander Holtz, F: The 22-year-old was acquired with goalie Akira Schmid in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29 for forward Paul Cotter and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. After an NHL career-high 16 goals last season, Holtz could be considered for a top-six role.
Key departures
Jonathan Marchessault, F: The 33-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1, after the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP in 2023 had an NHL career-high 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff games. ... Logan Thompson, G: The 27-year-old was traded to the Washington Capitals on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after going 25-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 regular-season games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four playoff games. ... Paul Cotter, F: The 24-year-old went to the Devils as part of the trade for Holtz on June 29, after he had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 76 games last season. ... Alec Martinez, D: The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1 after he had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 55 games last season and no points in six playoff games. ... Chandler Stephenson, F: The 30-year-old signed a seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken on July 1 after having 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 games last season and one assist in seven playoff games. ... William Carrier, F: The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 3 after he had eight points (six goals, two assists) while limited to 39 regular-season games with injuries. The checking forward had one goal in seven playoff games. ... Michael Amadio, F: The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on July 1 after having 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 73 games last season and a goal and an assist in four playoff games. ... Anthony Mantha, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames on July 1 after he had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games with the Capitals and Golden Knights last season and no points in three playoff games with Vegas.
On the cusp
Brendan Brisson, F: The 22-year-old, selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, played in 15 games last season but likely will see a larger role in 2024-25 with all the departures. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) last season and is expected to make the opening-night roster … Jakub Demek, F: The 21-year-old, selected in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is expected to begin his second season with Henderson of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut sometime this season. ... Matyas Sapovaliv, F: The 20-year-old will play his first pro season in the AHL after winning the Memorial Cup with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League last season, when he had 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 54 regular-season games, and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games. Selected in the second round (No. 48) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Sapovaliv has an outside chance of reaching the NHL this season.
What they still need
With Olofsson likely filling the spot left by Marchessault on Eichel’s line, the Golden Knights are still looking for a middle-six forward. Vegas appears to be set on the blue line and in goal.
They said it
"I think we’ve got some forwards on the wings that are ready to take on more responsibility and bigger roles. If your centers are as strong as ours are, it really helps to bring a younger player or an evolving player along. It’s the best scenario for people like that." -- general manager Kelly McCrimmon
Fantasy focus
Olofsson could offset some loss of production with Marchessault going to the Predators, and could have a fantasy bounce-back season. He has goal-scoring potential, reaching an NHL career best of 28 in 75 games in 2022-23. If he gets the opportunity to play in the top-six forward group, Olofsson could be a steal in fantasy. -- Anna Dua
Projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mark Stone
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov